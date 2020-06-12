505 66TH AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking bbq/grill tennis court

Updated LONG TERM lease waiting for your furnishings! Located on the top floor in the center of the building, with parking space in front of the unit. Open living with new Gray Kitchen cabinets with Rich Granite countertops with a kitchen bar. The condo has lots of closets. The 3rd Floor is also excellent for sky views from its South and North windows with great breezes, especially pleasant through its New Windows. Do you like the grey 'Wood Look" Tile throughout this top floor condominium? Note the Elevator access or stairs up to Unit 11 is in the center of the condo facing a pretty view south. Full 2 bedrooms, 2 bath condo right behind Silver Sands Recreation area, and Tennis courts. Very quiet and not a lot of traffic. Not a Water view but a unique beach living location, with the lease you will have access to a St Pete Beach $20 Parking sticker for Pass-A-Grille Beach and Upham which is less than a minute's walk. Great floor plan, newer windows, and AC. Walk or bike to restaurants, shops and close to the bus stop. Separate laundry. The lease is with the Landlord, not agency managed. NO pets are allowed in the building.