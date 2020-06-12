All apartments in St. Pete Beach
St. Pete Beach, FL
505 66TH AVENUE
Last updated June 12 2020

505 66TH AVENUE

505 66th Avenue · (727) 776-0122
St. Pete Beach
Location

505 66th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11 · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 830 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
tennis court
Updated LONG TERM lease waiting for your furnishings! Located on the top floor in the center of the building, with parking space in front of the unit. Open living with new Gray Kitchen cabinets with Rich Granite countertops with a kitchen bar. The condo has lots of closets. The 3rd Floor is also excellent for sky views from its South and North windows with great breezes, especially pleasant through its New Windows. Do you like the grey 'Wood Look" Tile throughout this top floor condominium? Note the Elevator access or stairs up to Unit 11 is in the center of the condo facing a pretty view south. Full 2 bedrooms, 2 bath condo right behind Silver Sands Recreation area, and Tennis courts. Very quiet and not a lot of traffic. Not a Water view but a unique beach living location, with the lease you will have access to a St Pete Beach $20 Parking sticker for Pass-A-Grille Beach and Upham which is less than a minute's walk. Great floor plan, newer windows, and AC. Walk or bike to restaurants, shops and close to the bus stop. Separate laundry. The lease is with the Landlord, not agency managed. NO pets are allowed in the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 66TH AVENUE have any available units?
505 66TH AVENUE has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 505 66TH AVENUE have?
Some of 505 66TH AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 66TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
505 66TH AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 66TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 505 66TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 505 66TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 505 66TH AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 505 66TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 66TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 66TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 505 66TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 505 66TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 505 66TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 505 66TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 66TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 505 66TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 505 66TH AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
