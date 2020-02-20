All apartments in St. Pete Beach
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:51 PM

500 78th Avenue

500 78th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

500 78th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

Amenities

garbage disposal
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Available 03/04/20 Furnished Beach Cottage $975 Yr Round/Season $1600 - Property Id: 149950

Year Round Includes all utilities, electric, cable TV & WiFi. Walk to Gulf of Mexico, shopping, Corey Ave Eateries & Pubs. This bright, 360 sq ft and charming bungalow has with new A/C, new furniture, bed and is freshly painted. Located on St Pete Beach in a quiet, residential neighborhood with private entrance & off street parking. Full kitchen with new microwave and full bath. Perfect for only one person, NO pets, NO smokers of any Type permitted in or out! Background/financial check will be required. Available on Mar 4th. Nonrefundable Cleaning Fee of $100 and Refundable Security Deposit of $800.00 required before taking occupancy. Contact Rick or Lee 760.485.9099 call or text.
Season: full months rental fee required before occupancy, cleaning fee of $100.00 is nonrefundable, security of $800 is refundable upon inspection of premises after rental agreement terminates.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/149950
Property Id 149950

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5521885)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 78th Avenue have any available units?
500 78th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 500 78th Avenue have?
Some of 500 78th Avenue's amenities include garbage disposal, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 78th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
500 78th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 78th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 500 78th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 500 78th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 500 78th Avenue offers parking.
Does 500 78th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 78th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 78th Avenue have a pool?
No, 500 78th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 500 78th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 500 78th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 500 78th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 78th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 78th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 500 78th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
