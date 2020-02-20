500 78th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Available 03/04/20 Furnished Beach Cottage $975 Yr Round/Season $1600 - Property Id: 149950



Year Round Includes all utilities, electric, cable TV & WiFi. Walk to Gulf of Mexico, shopping, Corey Ave Eateries & Pubs. This bright, 360 sq ft and charming bungalow has with new A/C, new furniture, bed and is freshly painted. Located on St Pete Beach in a quiet, residential neighborhood with private entrance & off street parking. Full kitchen with new microwave and full bath. Perfect for only one person, NO pets, NO smokers of any Type permitted in or out! Background/financial check will be required. Available on Mar 4th. Nonrefundable Cleaning Fee of $100 and Refundable Security Deposit of $800.00 required before taking occupancy. Contact Rick or Lee 760.485.9099 call or text.

Season: full months rental fee required before occupancy, cleaning fee of $100.00 is nonrefundable, security of $800 is refundable upon inspection of premises after rental agreement terminates.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/149950

No Pets Allowed



