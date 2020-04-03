All apartments in St. Pete Beach
Find more places like 4220 GULF BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Pete Beach, FL
/
4220 GULF BOULEVARD
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:27 PM

4220 GULF BOULEVARD

4220 Gulf Boulevard · (727) 585-0800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Pete Beach
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4220 Gulf Boulevard, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
Belle Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Vacation rental directly on the beach! Rate is per week, not per month. Saturday check in only, see below for available dates. Fully furnished turnkey condo. 1 bedroom, sleeps 4 adults. 1st and 2nd floor units available. There is a queen bed in the bedroom and sleeper sofa to accommodate 2 more. Mariner Beach Club is a direct beachfront resort overlooking the Gulf of Mexico with pool, hot tubs, BBQ grills, shuffleboard, free WIFI, laundry, and off street parking. No resort fees! On site staff includes front desk and maintenance. Property was recently renovated and features a modern décor, with granite counters and flat screen TVs. Weekly rental only, Saturday check-in/check-out. Available 2020 check-in dates: July 25th, Oct 3rd, Oct 10th, Oct 17th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4220 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
4220 GULF BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4220 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 4220 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4220 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
4220 GULF BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4220 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 4220 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 4220 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 4220 GULF BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 4220 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4220 GULF BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4220 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 4220 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 4220 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 4220 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 4220 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4220 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 4220 GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4220 GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4220 GULF BOULEVARD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

St. Pete Beach 1 BedroomsSt. Pete Beach 2 Bedrooms
St. Pete Beach Apartments with PoolSt. Pete Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
St. Pete Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FL
Fruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FLOsprey, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity