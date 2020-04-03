4220 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool shuffle board bbq/grill hot tub internet access

Vacation rental directly on the beach! Rate is per week, not per month. Saturday check in only, see below for available dates. Fully furnished turnkey condo. 1 bedroom, sleeps 4 adults. 1st and 2nd floor units available. There is a queen bed in the bedroom and sleeper sofa to accommodate 2 more. Mariner Beach Club is a direct beachfront resort overlooking the Gulf of Mexico with pool, hot tubs, BBQ grills, shuffleboard, free WIFI, laundry, and off street parking. No resort fees! On site staff includes front desk and maintenance. Property was recently renovated and features a modern décor, with granite counters and flat screen TVs. Weekly rental only, Saturday check-in/check-out. Available 2020 check-in dates: July 25th, Oct 3rd, Oct 10th, Oct 17th