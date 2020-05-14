3111 Pass A Grille Way 113

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill internet access

This two bed/two bath/two parking spot waterfront condo is absolutely breath taking. Condominium residents are very friendly that help create a family friendly atmosphere. Private beach entrance and pool.



More pictures to come over next week. Finishing remodel. Hardwood flooring being added to master bedroom and new tile/ paint added to both bathrooms.



If you need to move in before july. Mid June is an option. Just need to know ASAP so that I can finishing the remodeling!

Lease Details: Wifi included, Electricity must be transferred into tenants name. Condo has smart appliances that help reduce overall electricity cost.



