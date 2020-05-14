All apartments in St. Pete Beach
3111 Pass A Grille Way 113

3111 Pass a Grille Way · No Longer Available
Location

3111 Pass a Grille Way, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
Pass-a-Grille Beach

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
This two bed/two bath/two parking spot waterfront condo is absolutely breath taking. Condominium residents are very friendly that help create a family friendly atmosphere. Private beach entrance and pool.

More pictures to come over next week. Finishing remodel. Hardwood flooring being added to master bedroom and new tile/ paint added to both bathrooms.

If you need to move in before july. Mid June is an option. Just need to know ASAP so that I can finishing the remodeling!
Lease Details: Wifi included, Electricity must be transferred into tenants name. Condo has smart appliances that help reduce overall electricity cost.

(RLNE5769059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3111 Pass A Grille Way 113 have any available units?
3111 Pass A Grille Way 113 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 3111 Pass A Grille Way 113 have?
Some of 3111 Pass A Grille Way 113's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3111 Pass A Grille Way 113 currently offering any rent specials?
3111 Pass A Grille Way 113 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3111 Pass A Grille Way 113 pet-friendly?
No, 3111 Pass A Grille Way 113 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 3111 Pass A Grille Way 113 offer parking?
Yes, 3111 Pass A Grille Way 113 offers parking.
Does 3111 Pass A Grille Way 113 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3111 Pass A Grille Way 113 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3111 Pass A Grille Way 113 have a pool?
Yes, 3111 Pass A Grille Way 113 has a pool.
Does 3111 Pass A Grille Way 113 have accessible units?
No, 3111 Pass A Grille Way 113 does not have accessible units.
Does 3111 Pass A Grille Way 113 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3111 Pass A Grille Way 113 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3111 Pass A Grille Way 113 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3111 Pass A Grille Way 113 does not have units with air conditioning.

