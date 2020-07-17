All apartments in St. Pete Beach
2802 Pass a Grille Way, Unit 1
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2802 Pass a Grille Way, Unit 1

2802 Pass a Grille Way · (727) 321-1212 ext. 305
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2802 Pass a Grille Way, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
Pass-a-Grille Beach

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Three Turtle Retreat - 1 Bedroom - Pass-A-Grill Way - Monthly Seasonal Rental

Available April 1, 2020 - October 31, 2020

Off Peak Rates (June 1 - October 31)
$2,250.00 Monthly
$2,250.00 Security Deposit, 12.5% Seasonal/Transient Taxes per month & $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee

Peak Rates (November 1 - May 31)
$3,000.00 Monthly
$3,000.00 Security Deposit, 12.5% Seasonal/Transient Taxes per month & $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee

Historic Pass-A-Grille is a quaint, laid back beach town located at the southern end of St Petersburg Beach.

This one-bedroom, one bath semi-private home is walking distance to all you will need during your stay. Charming shops, local art galleries, groceries stores, the fishing pier, notable restaurants, beautiful beaches and more. Pass-A-Grille is located just 15 minutes from downtown St Petersburg, downtown Gulfport and a quick 40 minutes from Tampa Airport.

Entering the property, you first find yourself in the picturesque private yard featuring a pond, a mixture of seating, a BBQ and beautiful tropical foliage. Off the private courtyard is a unique outdoor shower, laundry room, beach toy room and a locked storage closet for the unit along with off street parking.

This home is impeccably decorated and has been renovated throughout. The open living area is light and bright featuring comfortable seating, dining area and completely renovated modern kitchen with new stainless appliances and everything you need for your stay. The master bedroom features a king size bed and exterior entrance to the courtyard. Off the main living area is the bath with a large walk-in shower.

Amenities include: shared full size washer and dryer, linens and towels (beach and bath), coffee maker, private courtyard, High Speed WiFi, cable and outdoor shower, and grill are provided. Off-street parking for one car.

Please note, we are not able to accommodate any large events at the house.

(RLNE5419444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2802 Pass a Grille Way, Unit 1 have any available units?
2802 Pass a Grille Way, Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 2802 Pass a Grille Way, Unit 1 have?
Some of 2802 Pass a Grille Way, Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2802 Pass a Grille Way, Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2802 Pass a Grille Way, Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2802 Pass a Grille Way, Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2802 Pass a Grille Way, Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2802 Pass a Grille Way, Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2802 Pass a Grille Way, Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 2802 Pass a Grille Way, Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2802 Pass a Grille Way, Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2802 Pass a Grille Way, Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 2802 Pass a Grille Way, Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2802 Pass a Grille Way, Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 2802 Pass a Grille Way, Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2802 Pass a Grille Way, Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2802 Pass a Grille Way, Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2802 Pass a Grille Way, Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2802 Pass a Grille Way, Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
