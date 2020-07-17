2802 Pass a Grille Way, Unit 1

Amenities

Three Turtle Retreat - 1 Bedroom - Pass-A-Grill Way - Monthly Seasonal Rental



Available April 1, 2020 - October 31, 2020



Off Peak Rates (June 1 - October 31)

$2,250.00 Monthly

$2,250.00 Security Deposit, 12.5% Seasonal/Transient Taxes per month & $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee



Peak Rates (November 1 - May 31)

$3,000.00 Monthly

$3,000.00 Security Deposit, 12.5% Seasonal/Transient Taxes per month & $150.00 Non-Refundable Cleaning Fee



Historic Pass-A-Grille is a quaint, laid back beach town located at the southern end of St Petersburg Beach.



This one-bedroom, one bath semi-private home is walking distance to all you will need during your stay. Charming shops, local art galleries, groceries stores, the fishing pier, notable restaurants, beautiful beaches and more. Pass-A-Grille is located just 15 minutes from downtown St Petersburg, downtown Gulfport and a quick 40 minutes from Tampa Airport.



Entering the property, you first find yourself in the picturesque private yard featuring a pond, a mixture of seating, a BBQ and beautiful tropical foliage. Off the private courtyard is a unique outdoor shower, laundry room, beach toy room and a locked storage closet for the unit along with off street parking.



This home is impeccably decorated and has been renovated throughout. The open living area is light and bright featuring comfortable seating, dining area and completely renovated modern kitchen with new stainless appliances and everything you need for your stay. The master bedroom features a king size bed and exterior entrance to the courtyard. Off the main living area is the bath with a large walk-in shower.



Amenities include: shared full size washer and dryer, linens and towels (beach and bath), coffee maker, private courtyard, High Speed WiFi, cable and outdoor shower, and grill are provided. Off-street parking for one car.



Please note, we are not able to accommodate any large events at the house.



