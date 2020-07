Amenities

Call George at 727 258 1880 about this Unfurnished split plan 2 bed 2 bath with one car Garage at 1233 Boca Ciega Isle Dr. Beach living, close to shopping and public beach. Recent renovations to both bathrooms. Circular driveway, washer and dryer included, Yard care included. Available March 1, 2019. Annual lease. No smoking. One small pet is possible. Please do not disturb current tenant.