Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage range

Call today to see this 3 bedroom next to Corey Ave and only 5 blocks from Upham Beach! It's time to live int the beach at an affordable rate with water, sewer, trash and lawn maintenance included. On top of that you get a one car garage and a private laundry room with Terrazzo throughout. Don't miss out on this rare chance to live in the heart of St Pete Beach!