113 CABRILLO AVENUE

Cabrillo Condo is located on the sugary sands of the Gulf of Mexico in the heart of the exclusive and historic beach enclave of Pass-A-Grille, just south of the famous Don Cesar Resort. This over-the-top residence blends European elegance with Art Deco sophistication. 3 BRs, 4.5 BAs, plus an in-law suite with kitchen and private entrance, the main residence boast a deluxe chef’s kitchen with European cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances, formal living room, formal dining room, den/office area, 9' ceilings, travertine flooring, secured elevator access/landing that opens directly into the home, Gulf-front balcony, dual zoned climate system, hurricane impact windows, two assigned and covered parking spaces, secured storage unit, and much more. Cabrillo Condo residents enjoy a beautiful community pool overlooking the dunes. This is an unique opportunity to lease one of the most highly sought after Gulf-front communities in the Tampa Bay area. The Cabrillo Condo is a upscale five unit boutique building offering privacy and luxury. Available unfurnished on an annual lease starting 5/15/2020.