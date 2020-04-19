All apartments in St. Pete Beach
113 CABRILLO AVENUE
113 CABRILLO AVENUE

113 Cabrillo Avenue · (727) 687-1255
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

113 Cabrillo Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
Pass-a-Grille Beach

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3A · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 5 Bath · 3279 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Cabrillo Condo is located on the sugary sands of the Gulf of Mexico in the heart of the exclusive and historic beach enclave of Pass-A-Grille, just south of the famous Don Cesar Resort. This over-the-top residence blends European elegance with Art Deco sophistication. 3 BRs, 4.5 BAs, plus an in-law suite with kitchen and private entrance, the main residence boast a deluxe chef’s kitchen with European cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances, formal living room, formal dining room, den/office area, 9' ceilings, travertine flooring, secured elevator access/landing that opens directly into the home, Gulf-front balcony, dual zoned climate system, hurricane impact windows, two assigned and covered parking spaces, secured storage unit, and much more. Cabrillo Condo residents enjoy a beautiful community pool overlooking the dunes. This is an unique opportunity to lease one of the most highly sought after Gulf-front communities in the Tampa Bay area. The Cabrillo Condo is a upscale five unit boutique building offering privacy and luxury. Available unfurnished on an annual lease starting 5/15/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 CABRILLO AVENUE have any available units?
113 CABRILLO AVENUE has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 113 CABRILLO AVENUE have?
Some of 113 CABRILLO AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 CABRILLO AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
113 CABRILLO AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 CABRILLO AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 113 CABRILLO AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Pete Beach.
Does 113 CABRILLO AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 113 CABRILLO AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 113 CABRILLO AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 113 CABRILLO AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 CABRILLO AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 113 CABRILLO AVENUE has a pool.
Does 113 CABRILLO AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 113 CABRILLO AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 113 CABRILLO AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 CABRILLO AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 113 CABRILLO AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 CABRILLO AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
