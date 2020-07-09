All apartments in St. Pete Beach
112 46TH AVENUE

112 46th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

112 46th Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
Let this be your every-day beach getaway! Charming Courtyard Apartment within steps to the Beach,
shopping and restaurants. This one bedroom residence has a private porch, living room with sleeper sofa,
private bedroom with queen bed, ensuite bath and fully equipped kitchen with dining area. Tenant has use
of a private laundry and secure storage, shared courtyard and shared driveway. Rent includes water, sewer,
trash and lawn maintenance. Pet friendly at landlord discretion. Available August 2020 for Annual Lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 46TH AVENUE have any available units?
112 46TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Pete Beach, FL.
What amenities does 112 46TH AVENUE have?
Some of 112 46TH AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 46TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
112 46TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 46TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 46TH AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 112 46TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 112 46TH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 112 46TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 46TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 46TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 112 46TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 112 46TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 112 46TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 112 46TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 46TH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 46TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 46TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
