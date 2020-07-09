112 46TH AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking

Let this be your every-day beach getaway! Charming Courtyard Apartment within steps to the Beach,

shopping and restaurants. This one bedroom residence has a private porch, living room with sleeper sofa,

private bedroom with queen bed, ensuite bath and fully equipped kitchen with dining area. Tenant has use

of a private laundry and secure storage, shared courtyard and shared driveway. Rent includes water, sewer,

trash and lawn maintenance. Pet friendly at landlord discretion. Available August 2020 for Annual Lease.