All apartments in St. Johns County
Find more places like 513 GOLDEN LAKE LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Johns County, FL
/
513 GOLDEN LAKE LOOP
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:39 AM

513 GOLDEN LAKE LOOP

513 Golden Lake Loop · (904) 349-1257
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

513 Golden Lake Loop, St. Johns County, FL 32084

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
playground
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
**AVAILABLE NOW**Nicely FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Sebastian Cove in St Augustine, FL! You enter through your single car attached garage. Once inside, you go up a flight of stairs inside your unit and the living space is all on the second level. Split floorplan. Living room/dining room combination. All furnishings, linens and dishware included. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Washer/dryer are included. Sebastian Cove has a nice community pool and children's playground. **The garage has items that will not be removed until the end of June. If tenant needs use of garage immediately, then the unit will not be available for move-in until July 1st. ** No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 GOLDEN LAKE LOOP have any available units?
513 GOLDEN LAKE LOOP has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 513 GOLDEN LAKE LOOP have?
Some of 513 GOLDEN LAKE LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 GOLDEN LAKE LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
513 GOLDEN LAKE LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 GOLDEN LAKE LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 513 GOLDEN LAKE LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 513 GOLDEN LAKE LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 513 GOLDEN LAKE LOOP offers parking.
Does 513 GOLDEN LAKE LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 513 GOLDEN LAKE LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 GOLDEN LAKE LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 513 GOLDEN LAKE LOOP has a pool.
Does 513 GOLDEN LAKE LOOP have accessible units?
No, 513 GOLDEN LAKE LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 513 GOLDEN LAKE LOOP have units with dishwashers?
No, 513 GOLDEN LAKE LOOP does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 513 GOLDEN LAKE LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 513 GOLDEN LAKE LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 513 GOLDEN LAKE LOOP?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd
Palm Valley, FL 32082
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way
Palm Valley, FL 32082
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr
St. Augustine, FL 32080
Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court
St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr
St. Johns County, FL 32259

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLDaytona Beach, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Lady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLDeLand, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLWorld Golf Village, FLSt. Augustine, FLFruit Cove, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Villano Beach, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLAsbury Lake, FLNeptune Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLFlagler Beach, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLHolly Hill, FLStarke, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity