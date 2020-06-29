513 GOLDEN LAKE LOOP

Amenities

**AVAILABLE NOW**Nicely FURNISHED 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Sebastian Cove in St Augustine, FL! You enter through your single car attached garage. Once inside, you go up a flight of stairs inside your unit and the living space is all on the second level. Split floorplan. Living room/dining room combination. All furnishings, linens and dishware included. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Washer/dryer are included. Sebastian Cove has a nice community pool and children's playground. **The garage has items that will not be removed until the end of June. If tenant needs use of garage immediately, then the unit will not be available for move-in until July 1st. ** No pets please.