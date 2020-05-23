All apartments in St. Augustine
Find more places like Isla Antigua.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Augustine, FL
/
Isla Antigua
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Isla Antigua

655 W Marina Cove Dr · (904) 615-8472
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Ask About Our Leasing Specials!
Browse Similar Places
St. Augustine
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

655 W Marina Cove Dr, St. Augustine, FL 32080

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 655-217 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,270

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

Unit 655-344 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,380

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 655-323 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 957 sqft

Unit 655-424 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,660

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 957 sqft

Unit 645-202 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,705

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1151 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 665-452 · Avail. Jul 25

$2,590

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1387 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Isla Antigua.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
bike storage
business center
conference room
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
game room
internet access
media room
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
trash valet
yoga
Choose from one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with open-concept floor plans and sophisticated finishes, not to mention Intracoastal views of Old St. Augustine and the Lighthouse Museum. We also offer a select number of private garages for rent, which are located adjacent to our mail and parcel locker system.

Our community amenities feature a resort-style pool with semi-private cabanas, an outdoor kitchen with gas grills and dining areas, a sunset beach retreat with and fire pit lounges, plus a full business center with co-work stations, private conference room and a grand clubroom with gaming and media. Isla Antigua also provides a unique retreat for our residents, with direct access to the beautiful Matanzas River with a boardwalk and private dock with kayak launch. We are pleased to be pet-friendly and feature an indoor dog grooming spa.

Isla’s 24-hour Fitness Club will replace your existing gym membership with commercial grade equipment including Peloton® bikes, interactive treadmills, rowers, and ellipticals. Isla also features an indoor rotating rock wall plus High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) and TRX workout equipment, and Fitness-On-Demand classes for a customized workout experience.

Contact our Isla Antigua leasing team to schedule a tour and inquire about leasing and move-in opportunities at the most buzzed about luxury apartment community in St. Augustine.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $350 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Trash $25/month, Pest Control $1/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Storage Details: $75-125/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Isla Antigua have any available units?
Isla Antigua has 8 units available starting at $1,270 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Isla Antigua have?
Some of Isla Antigua's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Isla Antigua currently offering any rent specials?
Isla Antigua is offering the following rent specials: Ask About Our Leasing Specials!
Is Isla Antigua pet-friendly?
Yes, Isla Antigua is pet friendly.
Does Isla Antigua offer parking?
Yes, Isla Antigua offers parking.
Does Isla Antigua have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Isla Antigua offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Isla Antigua have a pool?
Yes, Isla Antigua has a pool.
Does Isla Antigua have accessible units?
No, Isla Antigua does not have accessible units.
Does Isla Antigua have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Isla Antigua has units with dishwashers.
Does Isla Antigua have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Isla Antigua has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Isla Antigua?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

St. Augustine 2 BedroomsSt. Augustine Apartments with Parking
St. Augustine Apartments with Washer-DryerSt. Augustine Dog Friendly Apartments
St. Augustine Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLDaytona Beach, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLDe Leon Springs, FLNeptune Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FLSouth Daytona, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Edward Waters CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Jacksonville University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity