Choose from one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with open-concept floor plans and sophisticated finishes, not to mention Intracoastal views of Old St. Augustine and the Lighthouse Museum. We also offer a select number of private garages for rent, which are located adjacent to our mail and parcel locker system.
Our community amenities feature a resort-style pool with semi-private cabanas, an outdoor kitchen with gas grills and dining areas, a sunset beach retreat with and fire pit lounges, plus a full business center with co-work stations, private conference room and a grand clubroom with gaming and media. Isla Antigua also provides a unique retreat for our residents, with direct access to the beautiful Matanzas River with a boardwalk and private dock with kayak launch. We are pleased to be pet-friendly and feature an indoor dog grooming spa.
Isla’s 24-hour Fitness Club will replace your existing gym membership with commercial grade equipment including Peloton® bikes, interactive treadmills, rowers, and ellipticals. Isla also features an indoor rotating rock wall plus High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) and TRX workout equipment, and Fitness-On-Demand classes for a customized workout experience.
