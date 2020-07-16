All apartments in St. Johns County
Last updated June 25 2020 at 6:31 PM

4116 Palmetto Bay Drive

4116 Palmetto Bay Drive · (904) 575-0550
Location

4116 Palmetto Bay Drive, St. Johns County, FL 32033

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 15

$1,845

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2199 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, AVAILABLE 08/15/2020 Golf course home in Cypress Lakes! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath beauty is priced right and move in ready. As you enter the home you will admire the spacious formal living and dining room area. The main areas are adorned with wood laminate flooring for ease of maintenance. Continuing into the family room you will love the light and bright feel of the space and how it flows into the kitchen and casual dining area. The kitchen boasts 42â maple cabinets, plenty of counter space and a breakfast bar. The master bedroom is expansive and there is a huge walk in closet and really nice master bath that is sure to please. The guest bedrooms are nicely sized and placed. A 2 car garage and inside laundry room are great for storage. Outside you will love spending time on the covered lanai, perfect for grilling and evening cocktails! Cypress Lakes is a wonderful community with walking paths, award winning golf course, community pool and a playground. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac with peaceful views of the golf course, this home should not be missed. Come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4116 Palmetto Bay Drive have any available units?
4116 Palmetto Bay Drive has a unit available for $1,845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4116 Palmetto Bay Drive have?
Some of 4116 Palmetto Bay Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4116 Palmetto Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4116 Palmetto Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4116 Palmetto Bay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4116 Palmetto Bay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 4116 Palmetto Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4116 Palmetto Bay Drive offers parking.
Does 4116 Palmetto Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4116 Palmetto Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4116 Palmetto Bay Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4116 Palmetto Bay Drive has a pool.
Does 4116 Palmetto Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 4116 Palmetto Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4116 Palmetto Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4116 Palmetto Bay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4116 Palmetto Bay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4116 Palmetto Bay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
