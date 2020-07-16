4116 Palmetto Bay Drive

Amenities

CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, AVAILABLE 08/15/2020 Golf course home in Cypress Lakes! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath beauty is priced right and move in ready. As you enter the home you will admire the spacious formal living and dining room area. The main areas are adorned with wood laminate flooring for ease of maintenance. Continuing into the family room you will love the light and bright feel of the space and how it flows into the kitchen and casual dining area. The kitchen boasts 42â maple cabinets, plenty of counter space and a breakfast bar. The master bedroom is expansive and there is a huge walk in closet and really nice master bath that is sure to please. The guest bedrooms are nicely sized and placed. A 2 car garage and inside laundry room are great for storage. Outside you will love spending time on the covered lanai, perfect for grilling and evening cocktails! Cypress Lakes is a wonderful community with walking paths, award winning golf course, community pool and a playground. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac with peaceful views of the golf course, this home should not be missed. Come see it today!