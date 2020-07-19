All apartments in St. Johns County
2801 N. 7th St

2801 North 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2801 North 7th Street, St. Johns County, FL 32084

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3/2 15 Mins from Historic St. Augustine - This spacious 3/2 home is conveniently located off Charles Usinas Memorial Parkway right down the street from the St. Augustine Aquarium. Only 15 mins away from the historic district with entertainment, shopping and dining.

Features:
- Large Living Room
- Updated Kitchen
- 24 Hour Maintenance

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

(RLNE4610651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 N. 7th St have any available units?
2801 N. 7th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 2801 N. 7th St have?
Some of 2801 N. 7th St's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 N. 7th St currently offering any rent specials?
2801 N. 7th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 N. 7th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2801 N. 7th St is pet friendly.
Does 2801 N. 7th St offer parking?
No, 2801 N. 7th St does not offer parking.
Does 2801 N. 7th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2801 N. 7th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 N. 7th St have a pool?
No, 2801 N. 7th St does not have a pool.
Does 2801 N. 7th St have accessible units?
No, 2801 N. 7th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 N. 7th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2801 N. 7th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2801 N. 7th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2801 N. 7th St does not have units with air conditioning.
