254 CLIFTON BAY LOOP

JUST REDUCED!!!Luxury Brand New home in Beachwalk for rent! Experience the true Florida life at it's best.Paddle Boat, Kayak, Swim up to the bar or just shill on the warm beach sand this summer. Beachwalk lifestyle offers everything you want and more. Come take a look at this bright, open and brand new home with open views of the Park in the front. You can extend your house parties to the front park.This home is on one of the prettiest streets in Beachwalk just a short walk away from the new state of the art clubhouse with swim up bar and one of a kind 14 acre crystal lagoon, splash park for dogs, putting greens, tennis complex and the best School District makes it the ideal location. The rent includes all amenity fees.