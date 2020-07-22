All apartments in St. Johns County
St. Johns County, FL
254 CLIFTON BAY LOOP
Last updated May 30 2020 at 6:07 AM

254 CLIFTON BAY LOOP

254 Clifton Bay Loop · No Longer Available
Location

254 Clifton Bay Loop, St. Johns County, FL 32259

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
putting green
tennis court
JUST REDUCED!!!Luxury Brand New home in Beachwalk for rent! Experience the true Florida life at it's best.Paddle Boat, Kayak, Swim up to the bar or just shill on the warm beach sand this summer. Beachwalk lifestyle offers everything you want and more. Come take a look at this bright, open and brand new home with open views of the Park in the front. You can extend your house parties to the front park.This home is on one of the prettiest streets in Beachwalk just a short walk away from the new state of the art clubhouse with swim up bar and one of a kind 14 acre crystal lagoon, splash park for dogs, putting greens, tennis complex and the best School District makes it the ideal location. The rent includes all amenity fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

