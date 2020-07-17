All apartments in St. Johns County
Find more places like 1613 Redstone Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Johns County, FL
/
1613 Redstone Ct
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:37 AM

1613 Redstone Ct

1613 Redstone Court · (904) 453-7113
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1613 Redstone Court, St. Johns County, FL 32092

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2005 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
* COMING SOON * Enjoy this comfortable, open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2,005 sq ft. The living room/den location to the left of the front door can be utilized as an office space. This home has plenty of updates throughout, great neutral paint inside and out, a water softener and more. Updated Hanex kitchen counter tops and newer stainless steel fridge. Master bedroom offers tray ceilings and large windows. You'll love the large shower and soaking garden tub in the master en suite. Enjoy the wood burning fireplace ambiance or for those cool winter nights. Relax on the covered patio and enjoy the privacy of the conservation area behind the fence. Resident benefit package: $20/mo. Dogs ONLY considered, under 60lbs. 2 max. breed restrictions apply. Nonrefundable pet fee $300 per pet. Pet Rent: $15/month per pet. Renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1613 Redstone Ct have any available units?
1613 Redstone Ct has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1613 Redstone Ct have?
Some of 1613 Redstone Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1613 Redstone Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1613 Redstone Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 Redstone Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1613 Redstone Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1613 Redstone Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1613 Redstone Ct offers parking.
Does 1613 Redstone Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1613 Redstone Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 Redstone Ct have a pool?
No, 1613 Redstone Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1613 Redstone Ct have accessible units?
No, 1613 Redstone Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 Redstone Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1613 Redstone Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1613 Redstone Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1613 Redstone Ct has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1613 Redstone Ct?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd
Palm Valley, FL 32082
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way
Palm Valley, FL 32082
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr
St. Augustine, FL 32080
Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court
St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr
St. Johns County, FL 32259

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLDaytona Beach, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Lady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLDeLand, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLWorld Golf Village, FLSt. Augustine, FLFruit Cove, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Villano Beach, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLAsbury Lake, FLNeptune Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLFlagler Beach, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLHolly Hill, FLStarke, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity