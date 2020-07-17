1613 Redstone Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

* COMING SOON * Enjoy this comfortable, open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2,005 sq ft. The living room/den location to the left of the front door can be utilized as an office space. This home has plenty of updates throughout, great neutral paint inside and out, a water softener and more. Updated Hanex kitchen counter tops and newer stainless steel fridge. Master bedroom offers tray ceilings and large windows. You'll love the large shower and soaking garden tub in the master en suite. Enjoy the wood burning fireplace ambiance or for those cool winter nights. Relax on the covered patio and enjoy the privacy of the conservation area behind the fence. Resident benefit package: $20/mo. Dogs ONLY considered, under 60lbs. 2 max. breed restrictions apply. Nonrefundable pet fee $300 per pet. Pet Rent: $15/month per pet. Renter's insurance required.