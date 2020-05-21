All apartments in St. Cloud
Last updated April 17 2020 at 1:07 PM

956 Whisler Court

956 Whisler Court · No Longer Available
Location

956 Whisler Court, St. Cloud, FL 34769

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Unfurnished, 1344 s.f., 3 bdrm, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in quiet neighborhood of St. Cloud, huge yard with citrus trees.Large rooms, split open floor plan,with a 2 car garage.The kitchen has all major appliances with tons of storage space in the cabinets and pantry. Short distance to Highway East 192/Irlo Bronson Highway and just a few miles from the Florida Turnpike entrance.One small pet OK. No section 8. Available on or after March 15th.
Pet friendly with $250 non- refundable pet fee per pet. NO aggressive breeds.

Call today to schedule your private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
(407) 349-8080
www.ackleyflorida.com

12 Month Lease
$5 Monthly Tech Fee
$75 Application Fee Per Adult.
$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.
Ask me about HOA applications for this property

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 956 Whisler Court have any available units?
956 Whisler Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
Is 956 Whisler Court currently offering any rent specials?
956 Whisler Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 956 Whisler Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 956 Whisler Court is pet friendly.
Does 956 Whisler Court offer parking?
Yes, 956 Whisler Court offers parking.
Does 956 Whisler Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 956 Whisler Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 956 Whisler Court have a pool?
No, 956 Whisler Court does not have a pool.
Does 956 Whisler Court have accessible units?
No, 956 Whisler Court does not have accessible units.
Does 956 Whisler Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 956 Whisler Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 956 Whisler Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 956 Whisler Court does not have units with air conditioning.

