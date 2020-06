Amenities

in unit laundry parking carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

2 bedroom 1 bathroom in duplex building ready for new tenants! Located in downtown St. Cloud. Living room with tile floor. Kitchen offer refrigerator, range, and range hood with adjacent dining area; both with laminate flooring. Bedroom 1 has a closet and laminate flooring. Bathroom has shower stall only and laminate flooring. Bedroom 2 is carpeted. Washer and dryer do not convey with unit, but is available to purchase. Off street parking in back of home.