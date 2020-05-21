Amenities

815 Dakota Ave. Available 08/01/19 Energy Efficient 3/2 Home in St. Cloud w/ 2 Car Garage - Less than a year old!! Beautiful three bedroom, two bath home with open floor plan, tile throughout entire home, 2 car garage- lawn care included. Located in St. Cloud with NO HOA or CDD so bring your boat or RV! Open kitchen with granite counter tops, brand new energy efficient appliances, custom cabinets and breakfast bar with nook. Spacious family room located off of the kitchen and separate living room. The master bedroom has a tray ceiling and a walk in closet. Conveniently located near several shopping plazas, schools, with easy access to the Orlando International Airport, Florida's Turnpike, the new UCF Medical Center, Nemours and VA Hospital, Lake Nona, restaurants and major thoroughfares. Small dog allowed with non refundable pet fee, some breed/age/weight restrictions apply. Call DeNike Realty and Property Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long. First and security required at a minimum. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Our application process is online and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit.



No Cats Allowed



