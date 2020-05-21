All apartments in St. Cloud
815 Dakota Ave.
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:55 AM

815 Dakota Ave.

815 Dakota Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

815 Dakota Avenue, St. Cloud, FL 34769
St. Cloud

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
815 Dakota Ave. Available 08/01/19 Energy Efficient 3/2 Home in St. Cloud w/ 2 Car Garage - Less than a year old!! Beautiful three bedroom, two bath home with open floor plan, tile throughout entire home, 2 car garage- lawn care included. Located in St. Cloud with NO HOA or CDD so bring your boat or RV! Open kitchen with granite counter tops, brand new energy efficient appliances, custom cabinets and breakfast bar with nook. Spacious family room located off of the kitchen and separate living room. The master bedroom has a tray ceiling and a walk in closet. Conveniently located near several shopping plazas, schools, with easy access to the Orlando International Airport, Florida's Turnpike, the new UCF Medical Center, Nemours and VA Hospital, Lake Nona, restaurants and major thoroughfares. Small dog allowed with non refundable pet fee, some breed/age/weight restrictions apply. Call DeNike Realty and Property Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long. First and security required at a minimum. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Our application process is online and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4465812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 Dakota Ave. have any available units?
815 Dakota Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 Dakota Ave. have?
Some of 815 Dakota Ave.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 Dakota Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
815 Dakota Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 Dakota Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 Dakota Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 815 Dakota Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 815 Dakota Ave. offers parking.
Does 815 Dakota Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 Dakota Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 Dakota Ave. have a pool?
No, 815 Dakota Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 815 Dakota Ave. have accessible units?
No, 815 Dakota Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 815 Dakota Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 Dakota Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
