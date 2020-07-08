All apartments in St. Cloud
811 Jersey Ave
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 AM

811 Jersey Ave

811 Jersey Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

811 Jersey Avenue, St. Cloud, FL 34769
St. Cloud

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
811 Jersey Ave St Cloud FL 3479 - njoy living in this charming 2 bedroom, one bath home only minutes from the Lake Front. Great location! This cute home has new flooring and some updated cabinets in the kitchen. Fresh paint throughout. The washer and dryer hookup are inside on the back porch, so no need to go outside to get your laundry done. There is a room off of the back porch that has many possibilities. It can be for storage, crafts, or an office. You can park your car under the car carport and enter the house without getting out in the rain. The rent includes the yard being mowed so you don't have to worry about cutting the grass. The house will be available to view the first week of May. New pictures will also be posted with the upgrades. Call to make an appointment.

(RLNE5747175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 Jersey Ave have any available units?
811 Jersey Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 Jersey Ave have?
Some of 811 Jersey Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 Jersey Ave currently offering any rent specials?
811 Jersey Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 Jersey Ave pet-friendly?
No, 811 Jersey Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 811 Jersey Ave offer parking?
Yes, 811 Jersey Ave offers parking.
Does 811 Jersey Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 Jersey Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 Jersey Ave have a pool?
No, 811 Jersey Ave does not have a pool.
Does 811 Jersey Ave have accessible units?
No, 811 Jersey Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 811 Jersey Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 811 Jersey Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

