811 Jersey Ave St Cloud FL 3479 - njoy living in this charming 2 bedroom, one bath home only minutes from the Lake Front. Great location! This cute home has new flooring and some updated cabinets in the kitchen. Fresh paint throughout. The washer and dryer hookup are inside on the back porch, so no need to go outside to get your laundry done. There is a room off of the back porch that has many possibilities. It can be for storage, crafts, or an office. You can park your car under the car carport and enter the house without getting out in the rain. The rent includes the yard being mowed so you don't have to worry about cutting the grass. The house will be available to view the first week of May. New pictures will also be posted with the upgrades. Call to make an appointment.



