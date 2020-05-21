All apartments in St. Cloud
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

761 Seneca Trail

761 Seneca Trail · No Longer Available
Location

761 Seneca Trail, St. Cloud, FL 34772

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
761 Seneca Trail Available 07/01/19 Gorgeous 4 bedroom home in Indian Lakes - Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Indian Lakes offering a split floor plan, and so much more! Large formal living room & family room. Beautiful kitchen with breakfast bar overlooking the eat-in area. Master bedroom offers dual walk-in closets and a large private bath offering a garden tub with separate shower stall. Two car garage. Pets allowed with non-refundable pet fee, however some breed restrictions apply. First months rent and security deposit (equivalent to first months rent) required. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Apply online at www.DeNikeRealty.com. Call DeNike Realty and Property Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long. Our application process is online and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4937906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 761 Seneca Trail have any available units?
761 Seneca Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 761 Seneca Trail have?
Some of 761 Seneca Trail's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 761 Seneca Trail currently offering any rent specials?
761 Seneca Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 761 Seneca Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 761 Seneca Trail is pet friendly.
Does 761 Seneca Trail offer parking?
Yes, 761 Seneca Trail offers parking.
Does 761 Seneca Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 761 Seneca Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 761 Seneca Trail have a pool?
No, 761 Seneca Trail does not have a pool.
Does 761 Seneca Trail have accessible units?
No, 761 Seneca Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 761 Seneca Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 761 Seneca Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
