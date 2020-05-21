Amenities

761 Seneca Trail Available 07/01/19 Gorgeous 4 bedroom home in Indian Lakes - Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Indian Lakes offering a split floor plan, and so much more! Large formal living room & family room. Beautiful kitchen with breakfast bar overlooking the eat-in area. Master bedroom offers dual walk-in closets and a large private bath offering a garden tub with separate shower stall. Two car garage. Pets allowed with non-refundable pet fee, however some breed restrictions apply. First months rent and security deposit (equivalent to first months rent) required. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Apply online at www.DeNikeRealty.com. Call DeNike Realty and Property Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long. Our application process is online and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit.



No Cats Allowed



