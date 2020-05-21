All apartments in St. Cloud
Find more places like 715 MICHIGAN COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Cloud, FL
/
715 MICHIGAN COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 5:14 PM

715 MICHIGAN COURT

715 Michigan Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Cloud
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

715 Michigan Court, St. Cloud, FL 34769

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Very nice and cozy condo, make it your home soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 MICHIGAN COURT have any available units?
715 MICHIGAN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
Is 715 MICHIGAN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
715 MICHIGAN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 MICHIGAN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 715 MICHIGAN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 715 MICHIGAN COURT offer parking?
No, 715 MICHIGAN COURT does not offer parking.
Does 715 MICHIGAN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 MICHIGAN COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 MICHIGAN COURT have a pool?
No, 715 MICHIGAN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 715 MICHIGAN COURT have accessible units?
No, 715 MICHIGAN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 715 MICHIGAN COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 MICHIGAN COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 715 MICHIGAN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 715 MICHIGAN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir
St. Cloud, FL 34769

Similar Pages

St. Cloud 1 BedroomsSt. Cloud 2 Bedrooms
St. Cloud Apartments with BalconySt. Cloud Apartments with Parking
St. Cloud Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus