622 Dakota Ave.
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

622 Dakota Ave.

622 Dakota Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

622 Dakota Avenue, St. Cloud, FL 34769
St. Cloud

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
622 Dakota Ave. Available 07/01/19 Beautiful 2/2 Duplex w/ Lots of Upgrades in St. Cloud Close to Lakefront - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex for rent with a single car garage in a great location in St. Cloud. Block construction, granite counter tops, Whirlpool stainless steel appliances with ceramic cooktop range, and upgraded stained concrete floor throughout the entire home. Pavered driveway, patio with extra large back yard and lawn service included. Excellent location close to major shopping areas and great schools. Small dog allowed with non-refundable pet fee, some breed restrictions apply. First months rent and security deposit (equivalent to first months rent) required. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Contact DeNike Realty and Property Management today to schedule a time to see this property as it will not last long. Please note: Our application process is online and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit.

(RLNE2125255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 Dakota Ave. have any available units?
622 Dakota Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 622 Dakota Ave. have?
Some of 622 Dakota Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 622 Dakota Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
622 Dakota Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 Dakota Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 622 Dakota Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 622 Dakota Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 622 Dakota Ave. offers parking.
Does 622 Dakota Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 622 Dakota Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 Dakota Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 622 Dakota Ave. has a pool.
Does 622 Dakota Ave. have accessible units?
No, 622 Dakota Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 622 Dakota Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 622 Dakota Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
