Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

622 Dakota Ave. Available 07/01/19 Beautiful 2/2 Duplex w/ Lots of Upgrades in St. Cloud Close to Lakefront - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex for rent with a single car garage in a great location in St. Cloud. Block construction, granite counter tops, Whirlpool stainless steel appliances with ceramic cooktop range, and upgraded stained concrete floor throughout the entire home. Pavered driveway, patio with extra large back yard and lawn service included. Excellent location close to major shopping areas and great schools. Small dog allowed with non-refundable pet fee, some breed restrictions apply. First months rent and security deposit (equivalent to first months rent) required. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Contact DeNike Realty and Property Management today to schedule a time to see this property as it will not last long. Please note: Our application process is online and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit.



(RLNE2125255)