All apartments in St. Cloud
Find more places like 5702 SWEETHEART COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Cloud, FL
/
5702 SWEETHEART COURT
Last updated June 20 2019 at 2:24 AM

5702 SWEETHEART COURT

5702 Sweetheart Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Cloud
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5702 Sweetheart Court, St. Cloud, FL 34772

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Inviting oasis in this beautiful home with split floor plan that includes 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This is one of Sweetwater Creek's best properties featuring Cathedral ceilings -- spacious formal family room and dinette -- generous kitchen, tons of cabinet & counter space. With the main living areas that overlook the pond and a huge screen porch there is an array of natural light. SOLAR water heater and water treatment system is also included in this home! The home has an oversize lot with beautiful landscape but no worries, garden and lawn maintenance is included!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5702 SWEETHEART COURT have any available units?
5702 SWEETHEART COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 5702 SWEETHEART COURT have?
Some of 5702 SWEETHEART COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5702 SWEETHEART COURT currently offering any rent specials?
5702 SWEETHEART COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5702 SWEETHEART COURT pet-friendly?
No, 5702 SWEETHEART COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 5702 SWEETHEART COURT offer parking?
Yes, 5702 SWEETHEART COURT offers parking.
Does 5702 SWEETHEART COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5702 SWEETHEART COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5702 SWEETHEART COURT have a pool?
No, 5702 SWEETHEART COURT does not have a pool.
Does 5702 SWEETHEART COURT have accessible units?
No, 5702 SWEETHEART COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 5702 SWEETHEART COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5702 SWEETHEART COURT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir
St. Cloud, FL 34769

Similar Pages

St. Cloud 1 BedroomsSt. Cloud 2 Bedrooms
St. Cloud Apartments with BalconySt. Cloud Apartments with Parking
St. Cloud Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus