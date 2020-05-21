5702 SWEETHEART COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Inviting oasis in this beautiful home with split floor plan that includes 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This is one of Sweetwater Creek's best properties featuring Cathedral ceilings -- spacious formal family room and dinette -- generous kitchen, tons of cabinet & counter space. With the main living areas that overlook the pond and a huge screen porch there is an array of natural light. SOLAR water heater and water treatment system is also included in this home! The home has an oversize lot with beautiful landscape but no worries, garden and lawn maintenance is included!!