Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher carport stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Check out this clean 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home located in St. Cloud. The kitchen features newer cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Other features include screened in back porch, 1 car carport, and an inside utility room with washer and dryer hook up. Lawn care is included in your rent!