St. Cloud, FL
5541 SILVER THISTLE LANE
Last updated August 20 2019 at 7:22 AM

5541 SILVER THISTLE LANE

5541 Silver Thistle Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5541 Silver Thistle Lane, St. Cloud, FL 34772

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is one of a kind! It features an open floor plan and plenty of living space. The modern kitchen has updated appliances, a breakfast bar and ample cabinet space. You'll love spending time in the bedrooms with nice windows, base molding and plenty of space to relax. Enjoy the patio in spacious and open backyard, perfect for entertaining and cooking out. This home won’t last long!

Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5541 SILVER THISTLE LANE have any available units?
5541 SILVER THISTLE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 5541 SILVER THISTLE LANE have?
Some of 5541 SILVER THISTLE LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5541 SILVER THISTLE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5541 SILVER THISTLE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5541 SILVER THISTLE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 5541 SILVER THISTLE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 5541 SILVER THISTLE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 5541 SILVER THISTLE LANE offers parking.
Does 5541 SILVER THISTLE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5541 SILVER THISTLE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5541 SILVER THISTLE LANE have a pool?
No, 5541 SILVER THISTLE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 5541 SILVER THISTLE LANE have accessible units?
No, 5541 SILVER THISTLE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5541 SILVER THISTLE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5541 SILVER THISTLE LANE has units with dishwashers.
