5541 SILVER THISTLE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This home is one of a kind! It features an open floor plan and plenty of living space. The modern kitchen has updated appliances, a breakfast bar and ample cabinet space. You'll love spending time in the bedrooms with nice windows, base molding and plenty of space to relax. Enjoy the patio in spacious and open backyard, perfect for entertaining and cooking out. This home won’t last long!



