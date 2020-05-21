514 Minnesota Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3/2.5 updated Home in Saint Cloud - Charming 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home only 5 blocks from the St. Cloud lakefront park at East Lake Toho. This home features hardwood floors throughout and carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen has been updated with granite counter tops, white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. The bathrooms have updated fixtures and subway tile surrounds. The master bedroom is downstairs with a private en suite bathroom. The second bathroom is located downstairs off the living room and the two smaller bedrooms are on the second floor separated by a loft and a half bathroom. There is a utility area off the kitchen with space for a full size washer and dryer. The spacious back yard affords space for entertaining, and there is plenty of room in the front for parking. If youre looking for a home with a warm feeling and plenty of charm, this is for you.



Located in the historical area of Saint Cloud. Walk down the road to East Lake Tohopekaliga and the Lakefront Park which has a beach, fishing pier, walking trails, playground and Crabby Bills restaurant. 3 miles drive to Narcoossee Road or the Floridas Turnpike, and just a short walk to the 192 (Vine Street).



*HVAC Filter Program* An additional $20 per month will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to your doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



