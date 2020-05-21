All apartments in St. Cloud
514 Minnesota Avenue

Location

514 Minnesota Avenue, St. Cloud, FL 34769
St. Cloud

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3/2.5 updated Home in Saint Cloud - Charming 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home only 5 blocks from the St. Cloud lakefront park at East Lake Toho. This home features hardwood floors throughout and carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen has been updated with granite counter tops, white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. The bathrooms have updated fixtures and subway tile surrounds. The master bedroom is downstairs with a private en suite bathroom. The second bathroom is located downstairs off the living room and the two smaller bedrooms are on the second floor separated by a loft and a half bathroom. There is a utility area off the kitchen with space for a full size washer and dryer. The spacious back yard affords space for entertaining, and there is plenty of room in the front for parking. If youre looking for a home with a warm feeling and plenty of charm, this is for you.

Located in the historical area of Saint Cloud. Walk down the road to East Lake Tohopekaliga and the Lakefront Park which has a beach, fishing pier, walking trails, playground and Crabby Bills restaurant. 3 miles drive to Narcoossee Road or the Floridas Turnpike, and just a short walk to the 192 (Vine Street).

*HVAC Filter Program* An additional $20 per month will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to your doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

(RLNE4973181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 Minnesota Avenue have any available units?
514 Minnesota Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 514 Minnesota Avenue have?
Some of 514 Minnesota Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 Minnesota Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
514 Minnesota Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 Minnesota Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 514 Minnesota Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 514 Minnesota Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 514 Minnesota Avenue offers parking.
Does 514 Minnesota Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 514 Minnesota Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 Minnesota Avenue have a pool?
No, 514 Minnesota Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 514 Minnesota Avenue have accessible units?
No, 514 Minnesota Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 514 Minnesota Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 Minnesota Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
