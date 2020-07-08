4985 Alita Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3bc27b7042 ---- Fabulous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home has a fully equipped eat-in kitchen, loft area, double car garage and community pool. In the Battaglia community near Wal-Mart. This home is currently occupied and will be available for move-in on or after September 6, 2019. If you would like to schedule to see the property call 407-499-8090. Select option 1. Enter 4985 and the available showing times will be sent to you via text. Please do not go to the property without an appointment since it is still occupied. NO PETS