All apartments in St. Cloud
Find more places like 4985 Alita Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Cloud, FL
/
4985 Alita Terrace
Last updated September 11 2019 at 4:05 AM

4985 Alita Terrace

4985 Alita Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Cloud
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4985 Alita Terrace, St. Cloud, FL 34769

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3bc27b7042 ---- Fabulous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home has a fully equipped eat-in kitchen, loft area, double car garage and community pool. In the Battaglia community near Wal-Mart. This home is currently occupied and will be available for move-in on or after September 6, 2019. If you would like to schedule to see the property call 407-499-8090. Select option 1. Enter 4985 and the available showing times will be sent to you via text. Please do not go to the property without an appointment since it is still occupied. NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4985 Alita Terrace have any available units?
4985 Alita Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 4985 Alita Terrace have?
Some of 4985 Alita Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4985 Alita Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
4985 Alita Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4985 Alita Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 4985 Alita Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 4985 Alita Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 4985 Alita Terrace offers parking.
Does 4985 Alita Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4985 Alita Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4985 Alita Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 4985 Alita Terrace has a pool.
Does 4985 Alita Terrace have accessible units?
No, 4985 Alita Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 4985 Alita Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 4985 Alita Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir
St. Cloud, FL 34769

Similar Pages

St. Cloud 2 BedroomsSt. Cloud Apartments with Balcony
St. Cloud Apartments with PoolSt. Cloud Dog Friendly Apartments
St. Cloud Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus