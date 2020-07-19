All apartments in St. Cloud
Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:53 AM

4877 Grand Vista Ln

4877 Grand Vista Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4877 Grand Vista Lane, St. Cloud, FL 34771

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
New Construction - Ready Now!!! Take Advantage Of The This Unique Oversized Lot Offering 62 Ft X 180 Ft Of Space That Backs Up To A Water View! Room For Pool, Deck, Garden, Anything! This Spacious 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home Is Jaw-dropping! Do You Like Cooking And Entertaining? The Kitchen Island Is 13 Ft Long!! And Opens Up To A Massive Great Room. Three-panel Sliding Glass Doors In The Family Room Offer Tons Of Natural Light Which Brightens Up Each Space And Shows Off Such Features As The Upgraded 20x20 Pesaro Ivory Porcelain Tile, The Granite Countertops In The Kitchen And Master Bath, And 42" Sleek Cabinets With Crown Molding And Under Cabinet Lighting. All The Kitchen Appliances Are Included In A Stainless Steel Finish. A Very Spacious Master Suite Offering His And Her Closets, Double Sinks, Garden Tub, Stand Alone Shower And Private Water Closet In The Master Bath. Off A Separate Hall Are 2 Additional Bedrooms And A 2nd Bath With Double Sinks In Between. Yet Another Separate Hall For The 3rd Bedroom And Full Bath With Walk-in Shower. Just 15 Minutes From Medical City And 417 Offers You All The Conveniences, But More Space, More Affordability, And A Quiet Place To Come Home To. Final Home - Closeout - Builder Is Paying $10,000 Towards Closing Costs When Utilizing Preferred Lenders!!!

Listing Courtesy Of MAINFRAME REAL ESTATE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4877 Grand Vista Ln have any available units?
4877 Grand Vista Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 4877 Grand Vista Ln have?
Some of 4877 Grand Vista Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4877 Grand Vista Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4877 Grand Vista Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4877 Grand Vista Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4877 Grand Vista Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4877 Grand Vista Ln offer parking?
No, 4877 Grand Vista Ln does not offer parking.
Does 4877 Grand Vista Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4877 Grand Vista Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4877 Grand Vista Ln have a pool?
Yes, 4877 Grand Vista Ln has a pool.
Does 4877 Grand Vista Ln have accessible units?
No, 4877 Grand Vista Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4877 Grand Vista Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 4877 Grand Vista Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
