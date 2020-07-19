4733 Essex Ct 4733

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Newly renovated apartment in St Cloud - Property Id: 128439



Newly renovated one bedroom, one bath condo in St. Cloud. There's space for all your formal dining room which is adjacent to the kitchen. The kitchen has all the appliances. The master bedroom is comfortable size with a wall closet. The bath offers a tub/shower. There is also? a utility room with the washer and dryer by the balcony. Some of the community amenities include a ?tennis court, swimming pool, clubhouse, ?and assigned parking spaces.

No pets or smoking allowed.

Water is included in? your monthly rent.



Submit an email with your contact information to marielagonzalez392@gmail.com

Mariela Aroche

407 346 3968

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/128439

Property Id 128439



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4943593)