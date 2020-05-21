4701 Cypress Forest Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system garage media room

Here is your Dream come true rent with the option to purchase this well maintained 7 bedrooms / 5 Bath /3 Car Garage plus huge bonus room, Library/Office, Media Room.W ith 9 ft ceilings, on an oversized premium lot with water view in back and conservation view in front with pave driveway and sidewalk. Two master suites First floor and second floor, Master bath has dual raised vanities, shower, and tub. Home has double sliding doors onto covered lanai overlooking water view. Gourmet kitchen has 42" solid wood cabinets and stainless appliances all-inclusive, granite counter tops, eat-in kitchen has a water view. 18" diagonal tiles in hallway, formal dining room, kitchen and bathrooms, upgraded carpeting in the home, ceiling fans throughout home. Huge bonus room 2nd fl is pre-plumbed for wet bar. Lots of upgrades Home has alarm system, 2 hot water heaters, with owned water softener, 2 A/C Units, Professional garage shelving, Upgraded garage opener with code access , owned water softener , Laundry granite Counter with cabinet, Lanai screen ,Room Theater framed wall screed with theater painting , screen 158", wet bar upstairs with sink & cabinet ,Fence all around the house,Located in the most desired area in St Cloud convenient to the most shopping centers , airport & much more Less. Home comes with Energy Efficient Technology. Ask For Seller Financing or rent to purchase program

