433 Missouri Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated pool

Renovated Adorable pool home, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, bonus room, open living, dining and kitchen. Upgraded kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter tops and island, large screen porch overlooking screened pool. Large back yard, still in process of being cleaned up. Recently painted, one car garage with utility room, includes washer & dryer. Flooring is tile or wood throughout. Some cleaning still in progress. Available in November, looking for good credit 600 + all adults, proof of income 30% net. More photos coming