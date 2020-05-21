All apartments in St. Cloud
433 Missouri Ave
Last updated February 20 2020 at 9:07 AM

433 Missouri Ave

433 Missouri Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

433 Missouri Avenue, St. Cloud, FL 34769
St. Cloud

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Renovated Adorable pool home, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, bonus room, open living, dining and kitchen. Upgraded kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter tops and island, large screen porch overlooking screened pool. Large back yard, still in process of being cleaned up. Recently painted, one car garage with utility room, includes washer & dryer. Flooring is tile or wood throughout. Some cleaning still in progress. Available in November, looking for good credit 600 + all adults, proof of income 30% net. More photos coming

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

