St. Cloud, FL
431 JACKS MEMORIAL ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

431 JACKS MEMORIAL ROAD

431 Jacks Memorial Road · No Longer Available
Location

431 Jacks Memorial Road, St. Cloud, FL 34769

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Updated 3/2 home on over an Acre in St.Cloud with no HOA! This spacious home features updated stainless steel appliances, gorgeous granite countertops, bamboo flooring and much more! In addition to the 3 bedrooms there is also a large bonus/movie room. The oversize yard has plenty of room for your boat, trailer or RV with lawn care included. No pets allowed. This property has tons of privacy while still being within minutes to the local hospital, restaurants, banks, churches, golf course, lakefront recreational areas & only a couple miles from Florida's Turnpike. First and security required at a minimum. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Call DeNike Realty and Property Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long. Washer & Dryer available for use.
*Tenants will not have access to detached garage on property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

