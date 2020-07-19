431 JACKS MEMORIAL ROAD

Amenities

Updated 3/2 home on over an Acre in St.Cloud with no HOA! This spacious home features updated stainless steel appliances, gorgeous granite countertops, bamboo flooring and much more! In addition to the 3 bedrooms there is also a large bonus/movie room. The oversize yard has plenty of room for your boat, trailer or RV with lawn care included. No pets allowed. This property has tons of privacy while still being within minutes to the local hospital, restaurants, banks, churches, golf course, lakefront recreational areas & only a couple miles from Florida's Turnpike. First and security required at a minimum. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Call DeNike Realty and Property Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long. Washer & Dryer available for use.

*Tenants will not have access to detached garage on property.