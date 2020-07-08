3838 Enchantment Lane

Amenities

Avalabe NOW! 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in the desirable Esprit neighborhood with over 1800 sqft of living space. This well maintained property has an open floor plan with a spacious island to entertain many guests whether it is right in the kitchen or outside in the large patio. The kitchen features dark espresso cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops with a walk in pantry. The living room area is pre-wired with surround sound and has ceiling fans. Large master bedroom features a full bathroom with dual sink vanities and a spacious walk in closet. It is conveniently located close to the Florida Turnpike, shopping, dining and many more! Community has great amenities that include a huge pool, playground. Lawn Maintenance is not included Inquire now!