Last updated February 26 2020 at 2:39 AM

3838 Enchantment Lane

3838 Enchantment Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3838 Enchantment Lane, St. Cloud, FL 34772

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Avalabe NOW! 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in the desirable Esprit neighborhood with over 1800 sqft of living space. This well maintained property has an open floor plan with a spacious island to entertain many guests whether it is right in the kitchen or outside in the large patio. The kitchen features dark espresso cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops with a walk in pantry. The living room area is pre-wired with surround sound and has ceiling fans. Large master bedroom features a full bathroom with dual sink vanities and a spacious walk in closet. It is conveniently located close to the Florida Turnpike, shopping, dining and many more! Community has great amenities that include a huge pool, playground. Lawn Maintenance is not included Inquire now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3838 Enchantment Lane have any available units?
3838 Enchantment Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 3838 Enchantment Lane have?
Some of 3838 Enchantment Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3838 Enchantment Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3838 Enchantment Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3838 Enchantment Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3838 Enchantment Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 3838 Enchantment Lane offer parking?
No, 3838 Enchantment Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3838 Enchantment Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3838 Enchantment Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3838 Enchantment Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3838 Enchantment Lane has a pool.
Does 3838 Enchantment Lane have accessible units?
No, 3838 Enchantment Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3838 Enchantment Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3838 Enchantment Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

