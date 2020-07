Amenities

Large and spacious four bedroom/ two and a half bath, two story home with upgraded kitchen, Separate Family room, living room/Dining Room, Extra Bonus room, and covered patio. No rear neighbors just woods. This home is complete with washer and dryer. New carpeting in the bedrooms. Great Saint Cloud Location, close to schools, shopping, and Florida's Turnpike. Not to mention Walt Disney world just 25 minutes away.