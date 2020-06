Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This home is the perfect place to entertain and relax. Features include a private screened patio in the backyard, low maintenance landscaping in the front yard, beautiful hardwood-style floors and carpet throughout the space. The kitchen features sleek counters, light wood cabinets and matching appliances. You'll love spending time in the bedrooms with nice windows, base molding and plenty of space to relax.