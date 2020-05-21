3611 BRISTOL COVE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3/2 home located in a quiet community. Features include a large eat in kitchen, large living room with sliding glass doors leading to your covered back patio porch, a large backyard overlooking a conservation area. No rear neighbors! The large master bedroom suite offers 2 large walk in closets, and the master bath has dual sinks, large garden tub separate from shower stall. This home is also equipped with inside utility room with washer and dryer hookups, and two car garage. Pet friendly.