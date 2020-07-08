All apartments in St. Cloud
Last updated August 15 2019 at 4:25 PM

3528 Sanctuary Drive

3528 Sanctuary Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3528 Sanctuary Dr, St. Cloud, FL 34772

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7662419010 ---- St Cloud near CO RD 525- Wonderfully maintained 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with all wood & tile flooring on the main floor which has a fully equipped kitchen w/ stainless appliances, washer/ dryer and community pool. Jacuzzi tub w/ separate shower in the master bathroom with a double vanity. Single car garage. This home is available for immediate move in. To see this property call 407-499-8090 and enter the house number 3528 to be sent a link to schedule for self-viewing. To apply once you have viewed the property go online to www.RentHomeFl.com find the property and apply now. NOTE: Separate HOA approval and application may apply. PETS NEGOTIABLE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3528 Sanctuary Drive have any available units?
3528 Sanctuary Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 3528 Sanctuary Drive have?
Some of 3528 Sanctuary Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3528 Sanctuary Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3528 Sanctuary Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3528 Sanctuary Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3528 Sanctuary Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3528 Sanctuary Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3528 Sanctuary Drive offers parking.
Does 3528 Sanctuary Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3528 Sanctuary Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3528 Sanctuary Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3528 Sanctuary Drive has a pool.
Does 3528 Sanctuary Drive have accessible units?
No, 3528 Sanctuary Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3528 Sanctuary Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3528 Sanctuary Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
