3528 Sanctuary Drive

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7662419010 ---- St Cloud near CO RD 525- Wonderfully maintained 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with all wood & tile flooring on the main floor which has a fully equipped kitchen w/ stainless appliances, washer/ dryer and community pool. Jacuzzi tub w/ separate shower in the master bathroom with a double vanity. Single car garage. This home is available for immediate move in. To see this property call 407-499-8090 and enter the house number 3528 to be sent a link to schedule for self-viewing. To apply once you have viewed the property go online to www.RentHomeFl.com find the property and apply now. NOTE: Separate HOA approval and application may apply. PETS NEGOTIABLE