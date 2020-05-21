All apartments in St. Cloud
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

3522 Sanctuary Dr.

3522 Sanctury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3522 Sanctury Drive, St. Cloud, FL 34772

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
3/2.5 End Unit Townhome w/ 2 Car Garage- Sanctuary MOVE IN SPECIAL - MOVE IN SPECIAL- $1595 for the first 3 months, increase to $1650 for remainder of lease if leased by 2/7. Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit townhome in Sanctuary at Southtown. Spacious downstairs living area with half bath and additional dining space with access to back patio. Kitchen includes an eat in area, granite counters, large wood cabinets and a breakfast bar. At the top of the stairs you'll find an open bonus room great for office space or additional family room- additional closet space for storage. The master bathroom includes a garden tub, double sinks and large walk in closet. Lawn services included; Community pool. 2 Car Garage- Please note community has parking restrictions- vehicles are only allowed to be parked in the garage or designated driveway- NO STREET PARKING! Located within minutes to the local hospital, restaurants, banks, churches, golf course, lakefront recreational areas & only a couple miles from Florida's Turnpike and within 25 minutes of Lake Nona. Small dog allowed with non-refundable pet fee; breed and weight restrictions apply. First months rent and security deposit (equivalent to first months rent) required.$50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Our application process is online at www.cfrmgmt.com and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit. Call Central Florida Real Estate Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5427741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3522 Sanctuary Dr. have any available units?
3522 Sanctuary Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 3522 Sanctuary Dr. have?
Some of 3522 Sanctuary Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3522 Sanctuary Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3522 Sanctuary Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3522 Sanctuary Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3522 Sanctuary Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3522 Sanctuary Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3522 Sanctuary Dr. offers parking.
Does 3522 Sanctuary Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3522 Sanctuary Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3522 Sanctuary Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 3522 Sanctuary Dr. has a pool.
Does 3522 Sanctuary Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3522 Sanctuary Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3522 Sanctuary Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3522 Sanctuary Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

