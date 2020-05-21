3507 SANCTUARY DRIVE

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Energy efficient two story townhome with many upgrades such as granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile throughout main living area. Additional bonus room upstairs with a built in bar for entertaining! This townhome has a one car garage and backs up to a pond. Located at Sanctuary at Steven's Plantation in St. Cloud- within minutes to the local hospital, restaurants, banks, churches, golf course, lakefront recreational areas & only a couple miles from Florida's Turnpike and within 25 minutes of Lake Nona. Please note community has parking restrictions- vehicles are only allowed to be parked in the garage or designated driveway. NO STREET PARKING and no commercial vehicles. Small dog allowed with non-refundable pet fee; breed age and weight restrictions apply. First and security required at a minimum. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Our application process is online and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit.