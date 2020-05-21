All apartments in St. Cloud
Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:07 AM

3507 SANCTUARY DRIVE

3507 Sanctuary Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3507 Sanctuary Dr, St. Cloud, FL 34772

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Energy efficient two story townhome with many upgrades such as granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile throughout main living area. Additional bonus room upstairs with a built in bar for entertaining! This townhome has a one car garage and backs up to a pond. Located at Sanctuary at Steven's Plantation in St. Cloud- within minutes to the local hospital, restaurants, banks, churches, golf course, lakefront recreational areas & only a couple miles from Florida's Turnpike and within 25 minutes of Lake Nona. Please note community has parking restrictions- vehicles are only allowed to be parked in the garage or designated driveway. NO STREET PARKING and no commercial vehicles. Small dog allowed with non-refundable pet fee; breed age and weight restrictions apply. First and security required at a minimum. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Our application process is online and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3507 SANCTUARY DRIVE have any available units?
3507 SANCTUARY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 3507 SANCTUARY DRIVE have?
Some of 3507 SANCTUARY DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3507 SANCTUARY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3507 SANCTUARY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3507 SANCTUARY DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3507 SANCTUARY DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 3507 SANCTUARY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3507 SANCTUARY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3507 SANCTUARY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3507 SANCTUARY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3507 SANCTUARY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3507 SANCTUARY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3507 SANCTUARY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3507 SANCTUARY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3507 SANCTUARY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3507 SANCTUARY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
