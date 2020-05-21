3507 SANCTUARY DRIVE

Amenities
Energy efficient two story townhome with many upgrades such as granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile throughout main living area. Additional bonus room upstairs with a built in bar for entertaining! This townhome has a one car garage and backs up to a pond. Located at Sanctuary at Steven's Plantation in St. Cloud- within minutes to the local hospital, restaurants, banks, churches, golf course, lakefront recreational areas & only a couple miles from Florida's Turnpike and within 25 minutes of Lake Nona. Please note community has parking restrictions- vehicles are only allowed to be parked in the garage or designated driveway. NO STREET PARKING and no commercial vehicles. Small dog allowed with non-refundable pet fee; breed age and weight restrictions apply. First and security required at a minimum. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Our application process is online and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit.