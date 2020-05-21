3346 COUNTRYSIDE VIEW DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You will love getting to make this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, and a spacious lawn with charming walkways running through it, and the backyard is complete with lots of space and a covered patio area for your enjoyment. The interior features tile flooring and plush carpeting throughout, vaulted ceilings, and lots of open space for making long-lasting memories. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with lots of wooden cabinetry, updated appliances, and easy access to the communal living rooms.