Home
/
St. Cloud, FL
/
3346 COUNTRYSIDE VIEW DRIVE
Last updated April 15 2020 at 5:57 PM

3346 COUNTRYSIDE VIEW DRIVE

3346 Countryside View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3346 Countryside View Drive, St. Cloud, FL 34772

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love getting to make this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, and a spacious lawn with charming walkways running through it, and the backyard is complete with lots of space and a covered patio area for your enjoyment. The interior features tile flooring and plush carpeting throughout, vaulted ceilings, and lots of open space for making long-lasting memories. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with lots of wooden cabinetry, updated appliances, and easy access to the communal living rooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3346 COUNTRYSIDE VIEW DRIVE have any available units?
3346 COUNTRYSIDE VIEW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 3346 COUNTRYSIDE VIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 3346 COUNTRYSIDE VIEW DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3346 COUNTRYSIDE VIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3346 COUNTRYSIDE VIEW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3346 COUNTRYSIDE VIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3346 COUNTRYSIDE VIEW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 3346 COUNTRYSIDE VIEW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3346 COUNTRYSIDE VIEW DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3346 COUNTRYSIDE VIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3346 COUNTRYSIDE VIEW DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3346 COUNTRYSIDE VIEW DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3346 COUNTRYSIDE VIEW DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3346 COUNTRYSIDE VIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3346 COUNTRYSIDE VIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3346 COUNTRYSIDE VIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3346 COUNTRYSIDE VIEW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

