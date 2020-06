Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Large corner lot home with 3-car garage with opener. Upgrades include corian counters, 42" Maple cabinets, island kitchen with oversized breakfast bar, tile & plush carpets and covered porch. Large house with luxury master bath. Large covered back porch. Designer ceiling fans, formal living/dining room combo, family room and 3rd formal area in front of home. Lots of space for a huge family to roam! No Pets as per owner- brand new carpet.