Home
/
St. Cloud, FL
/
3308 PEKIN STREET
Last updated February 12 2020 at 5:07 AM

3308 PEKIN STREET

3308 Pekin Street · No Longer Available
Location

3308 Pekin Street, St. Cloud, FL 34772
Mallard Pond

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREAT OPPORTUNITY to rent in beautiful Mallard Pond! This awesome 4 bedroom/2 bath home with over 2000 square feet of living area is the perfect choice!Gorgeous FLOORING throughout main living areas! Berber carpeting in the bedrooms! Features include a spacious kitchen overlooking the family room with STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, inside laundry, covered rear patio, 2 car garage, formal living room, dining room, and much more! Convenient location to shopping, dining, FL Turnpike, downtown St Cloud and Kissimmee, etc. This one is too good to be true! Call today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3308 PEKIN STREET have any available units?
3308 PEKIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 3308 PEKIN STREET have?
Some of 3308 PEKIN STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3308 PEKIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3308 PEKIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3308 PEKIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3308 PEKIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 3308 PEKIN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3308 PEKIN STREET offers parking.
Does 3308 PEKIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3308 PEKIN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3308 PEKIN STREET have a pool?
No, 3308 PEKIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3308 PEKIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 3308 PEKIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3308 PEKIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3308 PEKIN STREET has units with dishwashers.
