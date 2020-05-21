All apartments in St. Cloud
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

3111 Drema Drive

3111 Drema Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3111 Drema Drive, St. Cloud, FL 34769

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Energy Efficient 3/2 Home in St. Cloud with No HOA - Beautiful, Snow Construction 3 bedroom 2 bath energy efficient home located in Lorraine Estates in St. Cloud. Open floor plan and two car garage. Kitchen island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and tile throughout main living areas and wet areas. Large backyard and lawn care included. No HOA. Conveniently located by schools, shopping, dining, and the St. Cloud Golf Course. Small Dog allowed with non-refundable pet fee, however some breed and size restrictions apply. First months rent and security deposit (equivalent to first months rent) required. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Our application process is online at www.cfrmgmt.com and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit. View the 360 Virtual Tour at https://360tours.codyadkinscreations.com/share/7XSpM/collection/7l6wg Call Central Florida Real Estate Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2663517)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3111 Drema Drive have any available units?
3111 Drema Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 3111 Drema Drive have?
Some of 3111 Drema Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3111 Drema Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3111 Drema Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3111 Drema Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3111 Drema Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3111 Drema Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3111 Drema Drive offers parking.
Does 3111 Drema Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3111 Drema Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3111 Drema Drive have a pool?
No, 3111 Drema Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3111 Drema Drive have accessible units?
No, 3111 Drema Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3111 Drema Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3111 Drema Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
