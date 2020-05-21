All apartments in St. Cloud
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

307 California Ave

307 California Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

307 California Avenue, St. Cloud, FL 34769
St. Cloud

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 or 3 bedroom/1 bath home, fully tiled, washer/dryer included, very large yard, wonderful family home!! - THIS UNIT IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR RENT, WE ARE TESTING SYNDICATION. THANK YOU FOR YOUR PATIENCE.

Welcome home to this wonderfully situated rental in St. Cloud! Minutes from Lakefront Park, easy drive to Lake Nona, this quiet residential neighborhood is just waiting for it's newest residents.

This tastefully laid-out home features 2 bedrooms/1 bath, previous residents used the family room addition as a 3rd bedroom that has a separate closet, tiled throughout, tons of windows allowing natural light in, the kitchen is open to the living room for easy entertaining. The screened in porch and very large yard is perfect for lounging during warm summer days.

We do business in accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Act and welcome all applicants, regardless of race, national origin, or other protected characteristic.

(RLNE4149886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

