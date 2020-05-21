All apartments in St. Cloud
Find more places like 2931 ELBIB DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Cloud, FL
/
2931 ELBIB DRIVE
Last updated May 18 2019 at 10:24 AM

2931 ELBIB DRIVE

2931 Elbib Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Cloud
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2931 Elbib Drive, St. Cloud, FL 34772

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1 Story home, 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom with 2 car garage home located in Canoe Creek Estates - ready for immediate move in. Home has beautiful, brand new, upgraded vinyl plank floors throughout - no carpet! Home layout offers a spacious living/dining room combo. Kitchen with breakfast bar that opens to a generous family room. Master suite with double sink vanity, garden tub, and separate shower stall. 3 guest bedrooms and 1 guest bath. Patio at rear of home has beautiful view of pond and wooded area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2931 ELBIB DRIVE have any available units?
2931 ELBIB DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 2931 ELBIB DRIVE have?
Some of 2931 ELBIB DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2931 ELBIB DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2931 ELBIB DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2931 ELBIB DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2931 ELBIB DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 2931 ELBIB DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2931 ELBIB DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2931 ELBIB DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2931 ELBIB DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2931 ELBIB DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2931 ELBIB DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2931 ELBIB DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2931 ELBIB DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2931 ELBIB DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2931 ELBIB DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir
St. Cloud, FL 34769

Similar Pages

St. Cloud 1 BedroomsSt. Cloud 2 Bedrooms
St. Cloud Apartments with BalconySt. Cloud Apartments with Parking
St. Cloud Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus