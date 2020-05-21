2931 ELBIB DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

1 Story home, 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom with 2 car garage home located in Canoe Creek Estates - ready for immediate move in. Home has beautiful, brand new, upgraded vinyl plank floors throughout - no carpet! Home layout offers a spacious living/dining room combo. Kitchen with breakfast bar that opens to a generous family room. Master suite with double sink vanity, garden tub, and separate shower stall. 3 guest bedrooms and 1 guest bath. Patio at rear of home has beautiful view of pond and wooded area.