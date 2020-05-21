2913 Canoe Circle

Amenities
This home has been recently updated and is available June 12th. Home has tile throughout with a split floor plan. Kitchen has a closet pantry, dark cabinetry with nice counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Home has good-sized yard and 2-car garage is an added bonus. The community has a beautiful, well-maintained pool and a playground. Great location provides easy access to the Florida Turnpike or 192. New A/C, new roof. This is a gorgeous place to call home - apply today! Dogs will be considered.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $70, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available 6/12/19
