2913 Canoe Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

This home has been recently updated and is available June 12th. Home has tile throughout with a split floor plan. Kitchen has a closet pantry, dark cabinetry with nice counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Home has good-sized yard and 2-car garage is an added bonus. The community has a beautiful, well-maintained pool and a playground. Great location provides easy access to the Florida Turnpike or 192. New A/C, new roof. This is a gorgeous place to call home - apply today! Dogs will be considered.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $70, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available 6/12/19

