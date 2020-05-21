All apartments in St. Cloud
2913 Canoe Circle
2913 Canoe Circle

2913 Canoe Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2913 Canoe Circle, St. Cloud, FL 34772

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
This home has been recently updated and is available June 12th. Home has tile throughout with a split floor plan. Kitchen has a closet pantry, dark cabinetry with nice counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Home has good-sized yard and 2-car garage is an added bonus. The community has a beautiful, well-maintained pool and a playground. Great location provides easy access to the Florida Turnpike or 192. New A/C, new roof. This is a gorgeous place to call home - apply today! Dogs will be considered.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $70, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available 6/12/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2913 Canoe Circle have any available units?
2913 Canoe Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 2913 Canoe Circle have?
Some of 2913 Canoe Circle's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2913 Canoe Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2913 Canoe Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2913 Canoe Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2913 Canoe Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2913 Canoe Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2913 Canoe Circle offers parking.
Does 2913 Canoe Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2913 Canoe Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2913 Canoe Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2913 Canoe Circle has a pool.
Does 2913 Canoe Circle have accessible units?
No, 2913 Canoe Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2913 Canoe Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2913 Canoe Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
