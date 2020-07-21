COME SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BED 2 BATH 1162SF BLOCK HOME ON A CORNER LOT. HOME FEATURES INTERIOR LAUNDRY HOOKUP AND SINGLE CAR CARPORT WITH LOCKED STORAGE. TWO BEAUTIFUL PORCHES ON THIS HOME ARE GREAT FOR RELAXING IN THE SHADE OF THE GORGEOUS OAK TREES THAT KEEP THIS HOUSE SHADED AND COOL.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2751 8th St have any available units?
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
What amenities does 2751 8th St have?
Some of 2751 8th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2751 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
2751 8th St is not currently offering any rent specials.