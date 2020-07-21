All apartments in St. Cloud
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:40 AM

2751 8th St

2751 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2751 8th Street, St. Cloud, FL 34769
St. Cloud

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
COME SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BED 2 BATH 1162SF BLOCK HOME ON A CORNER LOT. HOME FEATURES INTERIOR LAUNDRY HOOKUP AND SINGLE CAR CARPORT WITH LOCKED STORAGE. TWO BEAUTIFUL PORCHES ON THIS HOME ARE GREAT FOR RELAXING IN THE SHADE OF THE GORGEOUS OAK TREES THAT KEEP THIS HOUSE SHADED AND COOL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2751 8th St have any available units?
2751 8th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 2751 8th St have?
Some of 2751 8th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2751 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
2751 8th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2751 8th St pet-friendly?
No, 2751 8th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 2751 8th St offer parking?
Yes, 2751 8th St offers parking.
Does 2751 8th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2751 8th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2751 8th St have a pool?
No, 2751 8th St does not have a pool.
Does 2751 8th St have accessible units?
No, 2751 8th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2751 8th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2751 8th St has units with dishwashers.
