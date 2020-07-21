2751 8th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

COME SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BED 2 BATH 1162SF BLOCK HOME ON A CORNER LOT. HOME FEATURES INTERIOR LAUNDRY HOOKUP AND SINGLE CAR CARPORT WITH LOCKED STORAGE. TWO BEAUTIFUL PORCHES ON THIS HOME ARE GREAT FOR RELAXING IN THE SHADE OF THE GORGEOUS OAK TREES THAT KEEP THIS HOUSE SHADED AND COOL.