St. Cloud, FL
2529 BOBBY LEE LANE
Last updated March 6 2020 at 7:56 AM

2529 BOBBY LEE LANE

2529 Bobby Lee Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2529 Bobby Lee Lane, St. Cloud, FL 34772
Deer Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss out on this charming home! This property features a two-car garage, vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, beautiful woo-style flooring, and tile in the bathrooms. The stunning kitchen boasts all new cabinets, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. You'll love the spacious backyard, lush green grass, and covered patio for your morning coffee. This home won't last long. Apply today!

Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

