2529 BOBBY LEE LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss out on this charming home! This property features a two-car garage, vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, beautiful woo-style flooring, and tile in the bathrooms. The stunning kitchen boasts all new cabinets, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. You'll love the spacious backyard, lush green grass, and covered patio for your morning coffee. This home won't last long. Apply today!



Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.