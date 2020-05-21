2510 Seven Oaks Dr.

Amenities

3/2.5 Town Home in St. Cloud with 1 Car garage! Available Now! - Stunning and Spacious 3/2.5 townhome located in gated Oak Ridge Place community of St. Cloud This lovely home has an open floor plan, stainless steel kitchen appliances, ceramic tiled first floor and bathrooms, wood laminate floored bedrooms and a 1 car attached garage!



The gated Oak Ridge Community offers a beautiful pool and playground for the children to enjoy!



Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 40lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Please review our full pet policy here: https://rentcare.petscreening.com/



Tenant must provide their own washer and dryer.



