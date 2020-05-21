All apartments in St. Cloud
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

2510 Seven Oaks Dr.

2510 Seven Oaks Drive · (407) 890-7867
Location

2510 Seven Oaks Drive, St. Cloud, FL 34772

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2510 Seven Oaks Dr. · Avail. now

$1,575

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1588 sqft

Amenities

3/2.5 Town Home in St. Cloud with 1 Car garage! Available Now! - Stunning and Spacious 3/2.5 townhome located in gated Oak Ridge Place community of St. Cloud This lovely home has an open floor plan, stainless steel kitchen appliances, ceramic tiled first floor and bathrooms, wood laminate floored bedrooms and a 1 car attached garage!

The gated Oak Ridge Community offers a beautiful pool and playground for the children to enjoy!

Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 40lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Please review our full pet policy here: https://rentcare.petscreening.com/

Tenant must provide their own washer and dryer.

(RLNE5685175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2510 Seven Oaks Dr. have any available units?
2510 Seven Oaks Dr. has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 2510 Seven Oaks Dr. have?
Some of 2510 Seven Oaks Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2510 Seven Oaks Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2510 Seven Oaks Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 Seven Oaks Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2510 Seven Oaks Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2510 Seven Oaks Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2510 Seven Oaks Dr. does offer parking.
Does 2510 Seven Oaks Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2510 Seven Oaks Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 Seven Oaks Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 2510 Seven Oaks Dr. has a pool.
Does 2510 Seven Oaks Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2510 Seven Oaks Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 Seven Oaks Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2510 Seven Oaks Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
