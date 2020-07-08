2491 YELLOW BRICK ROAD

Amenities

LEASE PURCHASE FINANCING AVAILABLE. AMAZING new construction by Jones Homes USA. 2bed/2bath/Den/2 Car Garage Town-home. Home will include: Upgraded Porcelain tile in living area. Solid GRANITE Counter Tops in kitchen. Great kitchen package. Large SPACIOUS master bedroom, and UPGRADED bathrooms and Tray Ceiling through out the entire house. Close to Lake Nona/Medical. A fabulous 20,000-square-foot lakefront Clubhouse with a Fitness Center, Ballroom and Games Room. Boating and kayaking on beautiful Live Oak Lake.