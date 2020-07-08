All apartments in St. Cloud
2491 YELLOW BRICK ROAD

2491 Yellow Brick Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2491 Yellow Brick Rd, St. Cloud, FL 34772

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
new construction
LEASE PURCHASE FINANCING AVAILABLE. AMAZING new construction by Jones Homes USA. 2bed/2bath/Den/2 Car Garage Town-home. Home will include: Upgraded Porcelain tile in living area. Solid GRANITE Counter Tops in kitchen. Great kitchen package. Large SPACIOUS master bedroom, and UPGRADED bathrooms and Tray Ceiling through out the entire house. Close to Lake Nona/Medical. A fabulous 20,000-square-foot lakefront Clubhouse with a Fitness Center, Ballroom and Games Room. Boating and kayaking on beautiful Live Oak Lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2491 YELLOW BRICK ROAD have any available units?
2491 YELLOW BRICK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 2491 YELLOW BRICK ROAD have?
Some of 2491 YELLOW BRICK ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2491 YELLOW BRICK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2491 YELLOW BRICK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2491 YELLOW BRICK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2491 YELLOW BRICK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 2491 YELLOW BRICK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2491 YELLOW BRICK ROAD offers parking.
Does 2491 YELLOW BRICK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2491 YELLOW BRICK ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2491 YELLOW BRICK ROAD have a pool?
No, 2491 YELLOW BRICK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2491 YELLOW BRICK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2491 YELLOW BRICK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2491 YELLOW BRICK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2491 YELLOW BRICK ROAD has units with dishwashers.

